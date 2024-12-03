While There's Life There's Hope - if you do not believe that assisted suicide will never reach beyond the UK or Canada you are sadly mistaken. There have been attempts in the US to do this and there are several states in the US that do allow assisted suicide. This program IS part of the depopulation plan. The real agenda behind abortion is to destroy the sanctity of life and motherhood which in time will allow the depopulation clan to convince society that killing the “useless eaters” benefits society economically. As our governments spend money to study putting a crab on a tread mill but cannot spend money to provide pain management for the critically ill. But this goes beyond addressing the critically ill…..just research Canada’s MAID program. When people need care like an electric wheel chair or pain medication or treatment for mental illness or people unable to pay their bills they are offered MAID. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 - 1 minute videos)

DOGE (and Fiscal Reform) Will Double Your Income. In Two, Five, at the outside Ten Years - this is a very long article but well worth the time - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (several very short videos embedded)

Fabrication and Falsification: Major DEI Researcher Fired for Misrepresenting Research - why am I not surprised? - ARTICLE

The awesome Reggie Littlejohn talks about RFK Jr. with OAN - 8 min. VIDEO

Combination Routine Childhood Vaccination Associated with Development of Asthma and Eczema - Hazard Ratios Too High to be Ignored BY Dr. Peter McCullough - FYI…..the have NEVER been any studies on the co-administering of vaccines - they have no idea the health ramifications of giving numerous vaccines at one time to a child - to me that alone should cause great pause in a parents mind - ARTICLE

