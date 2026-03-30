Have we been deceived AGAIN!! The facts don’t lie but politicians bent on creating a world controlled by Technocracy do. If you nothing else on this substack you really must listen closely to the 2 interviews below. It all makes sense to me.

Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago) - ARTICLE/AUDIO (22 min.)

Whitney Webb SOUNDS ALARM! Tech Billionaires Have Completely Taken Over Government! - another jaw dropper from Whitney - 1 hr. 30 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Pope Leo XIV Picks a Top Rothschild Executive To Head the Vatican Bank, Sending the Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive - just another reason to end all 501©s - ARTICLE

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