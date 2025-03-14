Please sign the Align Act from Sovereignty Coalition supporting the exit from the WHO. The deal is not complete. There is a 12 month waiting and President Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO cannot be completed until January 22, 2026. In the meantime a lot can happen and Trump has already suggested he might change his mind if the WHO cleans up their act. The WHO will never clean up its act and we need to make sure Trump stands by this EO and that we get current legislation (HR54) passed to make the withdrawal permanent. ALIGN ACT

The fallout from David Weldon’s withdrawn CDC nomination - Dr. Weldon was the only truly MAHA person assigned to the agencies that report to the HHS so of course they had to let him go. He was a major threat to big pharma even more so than RFK Jr. - rumors is they did not have the votes to confirm him. Sen. Cassidy (Dem. turned RINO) was going to vote NO and that would have sunk the confirmation of Weldon. Sen. Cassidy has a primary challenger so lets make sure Blake Miguez is elected and retires this Democrat who changed his party to Republican and detests Trump. ARTICLE

No Judge Rules the Executive: The Constitution Crushes the Myth of Judicial Supremacy by Joe Wolverton - ARTICLE

Is ActBlue a Criminal Enterprise? the are even more criminal than this article reveals - ARTICLE

Graphic Warning: Up to 17,000 Slaughtered in Syria as World Remains Silent - Gee, where’s the outrage from the UN? ARTICLE (there are also several short videos)

Is Your Baby Gay? And Other Nonsense Questions - The law says the hospitals must do this but that doesn't mean parents must fill out the form. Any parent of a newborn baby that fills out this form is an idiot!! - ARTICLE

One Pager Facts About Bird Flu - One Pager

Who is the "Someone" by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

