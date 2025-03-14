WHO/Dr. Weldon/Joe Wolverton, II, J.D./ActBlue/Syria/Is Your Baby Gay?/Bird Flu/
Friday March 14, 2025 Truth Bomb
Please sign the Align Act from Sovereignty Coalition supporting the exit from the WHO. The deal is not complete. There is a 12 month waiting and President Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO cannot be completed until January 22, 2026. In the meantime a lot can happen and Trump has already suggested he might change his mind if the WHO cleans up their act. The WHO will never clean up its act and we need to make sure Trump stands by this EO and that we get current legislation (HR54) passed to make the withdrawal permanent. ALIGN ACT
The fallout from David Weldon’s withdrawn CDC nomination - Dr. Weldon was the only truly MAHA person assigned to the agencies that report to the HHS so of course they had to let him go. He was a major threat to big pharma even more so than RFK Jr. - rumors is they did not have the votes to confirm him. Sen. Cassidy (Dem. turned RINO) was going to vote NO and that would have sunk the confirmation of Weldon. Sen. Cassidy has a primary challenger so lets make sure Blake Miguez is elected and retires this Democrat who changed his party to Republican and detests Trump. ARTICLE
No Judge Rules the Executive: The Constitution Crushes the Myth of Judicial Supremacy by Joe Wolverton - ARTICLE
Is ActBlue a Criminal Enterprise? the are even more criminal than this article reveals - ARTICLE
Graphic Warning: Up to 17,000 Slaughtered in Syria as World Remains Silent - Gee, where’s the outrage from the UN? ARTICLE (there are also several short videos)
Is Your Baby Gay? And Other Nonsense Questions - The law says the hospitals must do this but that doesn't mean parents must fill out the form. Any parent of a newborn baby that fills out this form is an idiot!! - ARTICLE
One Pager Facts About Bird Flu - One Pager
Who is the "Someone" by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
IS YOUR BABY GAY? This questionnaire is being used in the Inspira Health System, a 200+ facility network across the Communist State of New Jersey. It reminds me of one of the questions of ObamaScare users: "Are there firearms in your home?" Just what in holy heck is the medical focus of the question?
I worked in the healthcare informatics industry for many years, and often hired experts to speak to various groups. I engaged a Physician Consultant to speak at a large event, and he talked about some of the most outstanding positives and negatives of the medical profession.
One of the negatives he discussed is the "reverence" society has for doctors. He said we give them far too much power. "We put them on pedestals where they actually become offended if we ask how much a procedure will cost or if an additional test is really necessary."
He said the public is perfectly willing to answer every question the doctor asks and then, he can stick his finger up, down, or in any orifice of your body WITHOUT asking permission!
He shouted, "That's POWER!"
My favorite parts of Covid:
#112
Trust is not in the pharmaceutical business model anymore.
And soon, neither will be doctors.
