Most of the memes I used on my Substack come from Mike G. Many thanks to Mike. So when you see a great meme it more than likely came from Mike G.

WHO Appoints Trans Activists to Set Global Child-Rearing Rules, Less Than Half of Panel Have Medical Background - well when you consider that the Director General of the WHO (Tedros) is not a doctor either this is not surprising. While we are all hung up fighting to stop the passage of amendments to the IHR and Pandemic Treaty they work diligently in their little secret committees against us. This article is from 5 months ago but it is obvious these heathens are bent on depopulation, destroying humanity and Christianity. And the WHO and the UN have a lot of these little committees. They are out of control and have been for decades. If by some miracle we get an R House and R Senate in 2025 as a nation we MUST demand they shut down the UN building in NY and get the US out of the UN and all affiliate agencies. They serve no purpose except to destroy countries. ARTICLE

FDA Is a Front Organisation: There Are No Technicians in the Buildings, No Equipment and No Sample Testing Occurs - ARTICLE

U.S. Disability Approaching New ALL-TIME HIGH - and we already know all cause deaths are sky high all over the world - ARTICLE

Breaking: Law Professor that Wrote 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction - ARTICLE

Forget "Republican" and "Democrat"! - this is a good article from my friend Kat but it should be FREEDOM or COMMUNISM because every candidate (including Trump) are constitutional illiterates. Freedom is the best we can hope for in the next (s)election. Get involved because election fraud is in full swing. ARTICLE

Petrodollar deal with Saudi Arabia has expired: What will be the consequences? by Leo Hohmann -ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

