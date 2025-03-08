WHO/REAL ID/Honors Student who cannot read or write/Biden's term legally void/3 Chinese spies/Iowa seeks to ban big pharma immunity from lawsuits
Saturday March 8, 2025
Such a shame that people ignored this man. The propaganda spread about him was a disgrace. Exactly what they have done to Trump. This country would be a much different place today if Ron Paul was President for 8 years instead of Obama. The deep state could never let a man like Ron Paul be President BUT over the years they have dug our hole so deep that Americans could no longer contend with what was taking place; so we got Trump in 2024 but I can honestly say that even as good as Trump may be he cannot even come close to Ron “Dr. No” Paul.
SUPPORT LEGISLATION TO WITHDRAW US PERMANENTLY FROM THE WHO - I am a member of the Sovereignty Coalition team and we are trying to communicate with President Trump to support legislation to make withdrawing from the WHO permanent by supporting current legislation in Congress to make the withdrawal permanent. If the withdrawal remains only an EO the next President can just dismiss his Executive Order and rejoin the WHO (World Health Organization) - PLEASE SHARE - ALIGN ACT
REAL ID - learn about why you need to stand up and REFUSE REAL ID. This website also has a take action link asking Congress to repeal REAL ID. The site also shows the 5 marks (all include a star) that will appear on a REAL ID drivers license. This is a slippery slope that will lead to a way to track EVERYTHING we do digitally. REFUSE REAL ID
Honors Student Sues After Graduating Without Being Able to Read by Alex Newman - believe me this is NOT an isolated incidence ARTICLE
Three Chinese-American Soldiers Indicted for Selling U.S. Army Secrets to Beijing, Including War Readiness Against China - gee, did you hear about this on FOX or any other news program? ARTICLE
Iowa Bill Seeks to End Vaccine Manufacturer Immunity for Injury Claims: HF 712 - Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Inc. also offered to assist the CDC/FDA in creating a better system and they of course were never taken up on their generous offer. Because they do not want a true system that would have alerted people long ago of the dangers in taking vaccines. This Iowa bill is also a prime example of nullification. The federal government never had the constitutional power to pass the 1986 Act or the PREP Act. When a law violates the Constitution it is null and void of law. Art. 1 Sec. 8 provides all of the legislative powers delegated to the federal government by the state and the people of the state. If it ain't on this list they have no authority to make law on it......anything not in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states and the people of the states. It is time people understood their founding documents and stop basing your knowledge on what constitutionally illiterate lawyers and elected tell you these documents mean. The federal government was delegated extremely limited and defined powers while the states were left with the rest. But we have allowed others to tell us what those powers are and what they mean. There is no twisting of what they mean. They mean what they say and say what they mean. There is no clause in the Constitution that extends the federal government beyond their enumerated powers but they twist those clauses to steal power and the public school system is so dumbed down (by design) that most people have no clue about how things are supposed to work. Dumbed down people are easy to deceive and manipulate - ARTICLE
As USDA moves to vaccinate poultry & animals with H5N1 bird flu vaccine, RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) says NO, he nor CDC, NIH, FDA support use of the bird flu vaccine & actually recommend against it! Boom! - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
TOOK ACTIONS!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
HONORS STUDENT:
I hope this case is successful. It will serve as a landmark case to propel every similar case through the legal system.
The schools SHOULD be held accountable for graduating illiterate kids.
When every taxpayer in the school district is assessed taxes that go to public schools, then WE are being ripped off when they graduate idiots!
Just look at the massive amounts of social services required to "help" these permanent adolescents once they are in the mainstream!