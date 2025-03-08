Such a shame that people ignored this man. The propaganda spread about him was a disgrace. Exactly what they have done to Trump. This country would be a much different place today if Ron Paul was President for 8 years instead of Obama. The deep state could never let a man like Ron Paul be President BUT over the years they have dug our hole so deep that Americans could no longer contend with what was taking place; so we got Trump in 2024 but I can honestly say that even as good as Trump may be he cannot even come close to Ron “Dr. No” Paul.

SUPPORT LEGISLATION TO WITHDRAW US PERMANENTLY FROM THE WHO - I am a member of the Sovereignty Coalition team and we are trying to communicate with President Trump to support legislation to make withdrawing from the WHO permanent by supporting current legislation in Congress to make the withdrawal permanent. If the withdrawal remains only an EO the next President can just dismiss his Executive Order and rejoin the WHO (World Health Organization) - PLEASE SHARE - ALIGN ACT

REAL ID - learn about why you need to stand up and REFUSE REAL ID. This website also has a take action link asking Congress to repeal REAL ID. The site also shows the 5 marks (all include a star) that will appear on a REAL ID drivers license. This is a slippery slope that will lead to a way to track EVERYTHING we do digitally. REFUSE REAL ID

Honors Student Sues After Graduating Without Being Able to Read by Alex Newman - believe me this is NOT an isolated incidence ARTICLE

Three Chinese-American Soldiers Indicted for Selling U.S. Army Secrets to Beijing, Including War Readiness Against China - gee, did you hear about this on FOX or any other news program? ARTICLE

Iowa Bill Seeks to End Vaccine Manufacturer Immunity for Injury Claims: HF 712 - Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Inc. also offered to assist the CDC/FDA in creating a better system and they of course were never taken up on their generous offer. Because they do not want a true system that would have alerted people long ago of the dangers in taking vaccines. This Iowa bill is also a prime example of nullification. The federal government never had the constitutional power to pass the 1986 Act or the PREP Act. When a law violates the Constitution it is null and void of law. Art. 1 Sec. 8 provides all of the legislative powers delegated to the federal government by the state and the people of the state. If it ain't on this list they have no authority to make law on it......anything not in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states and the people of the states. It is time people understood their founding documents and stop basing your knowledge on what constitutionally illiterate lawyers and elected tell you these documents mean. The federal government was delegated extremely limited and defined powers while the states were left with the rest. But we have allowed others to tell us what those powers are and what they mean. There is no twisting of what they mean. They mean what they say and say what they mean. There is no clause in the Constitution that extends the federal government beyond their enumerated powers but they twist those clauses to steal power and the public school system is so dumbed down (by design) that most people have no clue about how things are supposed to work. Dumbed down people are easy to deceive and manipulate - ARTICLE

As USDA moves to vaccinate poultry & animals with H5N1 bird flu vaccine, RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) says NO, he nor CDC, NIH, FDA support use of the bird flu vaccine & actually recommend against it! Boom! - ARTICLE

