Will the 2024 be stolen?/The Overclass/Another "weird" Biden employee/Fauci/Malone
Wednesday August 21, 2024 Truth Bomb
Trump to Lose All Swing States Unless THIS is Done to Secure Election, Expert Warns with Alex Newman - while we were all being pulled in a number of directions in order to divert our attention very little was done in any state to clean up the fraud that took place in 2020 and because of our complacency they WILL steal the election again. After the steal in 2020 I said we will never have another Republican President. Our founders knew the dangers of putting usurpers in the office of VP and President. We have had 2 usupers (Obama and Harris) and they will be the most influential in following the death blow orders against this country. ARTICLE
INTERVIEW (19 min.) with Alex Newman and Jay Valentire - we are in trouble folks but we can do something.
ABORTION BUSES at the Democratic National Convention - ARTICLE
Monkeypox is a coverup for damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection - I have brought up the fact that one of the side effects of the COVID injection was blistering skin since they started this mon(k)eypox hoax. I believe what they are calling mon(k)eypox is a side effect of the massive injection program in African nations - Using PCR to diagnose also makes this entire thing most suspicious. Very long but lots of support facts. - ARTICLE
Statement on the proposed emergency roll-out of vaccine program in Africa for monkeypox by James Roguski - all is not what it appears to be folks - ARTICLE
Commentary: The Rise of the Red Fascists by New Ryun - ARTICLE
I find it interesting that I didn’t wake up to a deluge of articles and discussion on the Obama speeches at the Chicago DNC. Seems like few were moved by this ‘one, two punch’ from the DC resident Marxists. Even Epoch’s article said nothing about how the now ‘retired’ couple wowed the audience with their inspirational messages. Is it that Camelot is now just full of a bunch of cranks?
ABORTION BUSES: What do you think these verses from the Bible have in common?
* Genesis 1: 22, 1:28, 8:17, 9:7, 17:6, 17:20, 26:3-4, 26:24, 48:4, 49:22
*Deuteronomy 7:13, 28:63
*Ezekiel 19:10
*Isaiah 29:17
*Psalm 127:3-5 *Psalm 128:3
*Leviticus 26:9
*Exodus 1:7
*John 15:8, 15:16
ANSWER: Each contains a command to ‘increase, multiply, and fill the earth.’ Fill the earth with what?? PEOPLE! God wants His people to increase and fill the earth.
What are the followers of Satan doing? They are using their God-given ability to procreate for recreation, lust, and self-satisfaction. Then, they murder their offspring!! Read what else God has to say:
*Romans 1:26-27 “For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; 27 and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error.
*Galatians 5:19-21 “Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, 20 idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, 21 envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
What is the opposite of inheriting the kingdom of God?