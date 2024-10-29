Steve Bannon will be released from prison today. If possible tune in as he returns to Real Americas News. You can watch on ROKU, Firestick or download the app to your phone and/or use the link below on your computer. If you do not know who Steve Bannon is please know that he worked in the Trump administration and was sentenced to 4 months in prison for refusing to violate Presidential privilege. So lets blow his ratings out of the water. RAV Mon-Sat 10am-12pm ET/RAV Mon-Fri 5pm-6pm ET/Lindell TV Mon-Fri 6pm-7pm. Real Americas Voice

$41 Billion of World Bank’s ‘Climate Change’ Fund Has Gone Missing - ARTICLE

WATCH: Hundreds of ballots burn in numerous states as new strategy emerges to destroy early votes - ARTICLE

Tucker Carlson’s speech at Madison Square Gardern - 9 min. VIDEO

Kamala Was Raised in Hate - ARTICLE

Parents warned over innocent-looking symbols used by paedophiles to indicate their sexual preferences - this article is old but that to me makes it even more impactful to know this has been going on for decades (even before 2016) Thank you to my friend Lawyer Lisa Miron - ARTICLE

Sounding Alarms About replicon 'Vaccine' - Dr. Sansone interviews Dr. Nagase on the dangers of the replicon vaccine - Dr. Nagase breaks this down in easy to understand language - 50 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share