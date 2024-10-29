Steve Bannon/World Bank/Ballot Box set on fire/Tucker Carlson/Kamala raised in hate/Symbols used by paedophiles/Dr. Nagase
Tuesday October 29, 2024 Truth Bomb
Steve Bannon will be released from prison today. If possible tune in as he returns to Real Americas News. You can watch on ROKU, Firestick or download the app to your phone and/or use the link below on your computer. If you do not know who Steve Bannon is please know that he worked in the Trump administration and was sentenced to 4 months in prison for refusing to violate Presidential privilege. So lets blow his ratings out of the water. RAV Mon-Sat 10am-12pm ET/RAV Mon-Fri 5pm-6pm ET/Lindell TV Mon-Fri 6pm-7pm. Real Americas Voice
$41 Billion of World Bank’s ‘Climate Change’ Fund Has Gone Missing - ARTICLE
WATCH: Hundreds of ballots burn in numerous states as new strategy emerges to destroy early votes - ARTICLE
Tucker Carlson’s speech at Madison Square Gardern - 9 min. VIDEO
Kamala Was Raised in Hate - ARTICLE
Parents warned over innocent-looking symbols used by paedophiles to indicate their sexual preferences - this article is old but that to me makes it even more impactful to know this has been going on for decades (even before 2016) Thank you to my friend Lawyer Lisa Miron - ARTICLE
Sounding Alarms About replicon 'Vaccine' - Dr. Sansone interviews Dr. Nagase on the dangers of the replicon vaccine - Dr. Nagase breaks this down in easy to understand language - 50 min. VIDEO
The triangle within the triangle is the pedo symbol for men who abuse boys. That is now on the left hand side of the pride flag.
