Man Wrongly Convicted of Murder Under Kamala Harris: ‘I’m Going with Donald Trump’ in 2024 - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1- 6 min, 2- full interview 57 min.)

The Kamala Harris plan to "fix" the economy will instead crash the economy - she also wants to set housing sale prices….in other words she will set price caps for what you can ask for your home if you wish to sell. Now that Trump has said for months he will eliminate tax on SS he also said he will eliminate tax on tips. now Kamala says she will eliminate tax on tips but it was her tie breaking vote on legislation that was passed to insure that service workers claimed tips and paid the tax. She wants a Universal Basic Income and supports reparations for blacks. The Biden/Harris administration is to blame for high prices in everything but wants people to believe that super markets are price gouging. These are all feel good lies to get votes and if they are implemented will drive us deeper into our proverbial grave - Kamala Harris is a “red diaper baby” and she is not eligible to be VP or run for President and people REFUSE to talk about it - She also supports a MANDATORY gun buy back in America; good luck with that Scamala - ARTICLE

Canada is Ruled By a Narcissistic Dictatorship That Does What They Please Because They Are Protected By Law Enforcement/WEF/China/NGOs/UN with Tucker Carlson - 4 min. VIDEO

Congressman Higgins preliminary report on the attempted assassination of President Trump - REPORT

And these college graduates wonder why they cannot afford to pay their college loans. They made a very bad economic decision and Biden wants us to pay for their mistake. The majority of kids attending college today are truly wasting their time and money. 1 min. VIDEO

Martin Armstrong: The UN Takes Step Forward to Create a ONE WORLD Government - the UN was never about peace and ending poverty. It has ALWAYS been about global communism - ARTICLE

Kamala Had 109 People at Her North Carolina Rally - oh but she is winning in the polls, right??? Setting us up for another steal - ARTICLE

