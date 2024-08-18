Wrongly convicted man/Kacking Kamala socialist economic plan/Canada/Congressman Higgins/College grads/Kamala's rallies/
Sunday August 18, 2024 Truth Bomb
Man Wrongly Convicted of Murder Under Kamala Harris: ‘I’m Going with Donald Trump’ in 2024 - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1- 6 min, 2- full interview 57 min.)
The Kamala Harris plan to "fix" the economy will instead crash the economy - she also wants to set housing sale prices….in other words she will set price caps for what you can ask for your home if you wish to sell. Now that Trump has said for months he will eliminate tax on SS he also said he will eliminate tax on tips. now Kamala says she will eliminate tax on tips but it was her tie breaking vote on legislation that was passed to insure that service workers claimed tips and paid the tax. She wants a Universal Basic Income and supports reparations for blacks. The Biden/Harris administration is to blame for high prices in everything but wants people to believe that super markets are price gouging. These are all feel good lies to get votes and if they are implemented will drive us deeper into our proverbial grave - Kamala Harris is a “red diaper baby” and she is not eligible to be VP or run for President and people REFUSE to talk about it - She also supports a MANDATORY gun buy back in America; good luck with that Scamala - ARTICLE
Canada is Ruled By a Narcissistic Dictatorship That Does What They Please Because They Are Protected By Law Enforcement/WEF/China/NGOs/UN with Tucker Carlson - 4 min. VIDEO
Congressman Higgins preliminary report on the attempted assassination of President Trump - REPORT
And these college graduates wonder why they cannot afford to pay their college loans. They made a very bad economic decision and Biden wants us to pay for their mistake. The majority of kids attending college today are truly wasting their time and money. 1 min. VIDEO
Martin Armstrong: The UN Takes Step Forward to Create a ONE WORLD Government - the UN was never about peace and ending poverty. It has ALWAYS been about global communism - ARTICLE
Kamala Had 109 People at Her North Carolina Rally - oh but she is winning in the polls, right??? Setting us up for another steal - ARTICLE
So the FBI is in full fledged evidence destruction mode. Shades of 9/11. It'll be interesting to see where this goes. Political Moonshine has delineated the "all in house "Costco" model" of involvement of DHS' Homeland Investigation Unit, as distinctly apart from accountability under DOJ.
I'm still not buying Crooks as the shooter. It not being Crooks would explain the FBI's cleaning the scene of potential DNA evidence. Interesting work is being done on the trajectories by @I_am_JohnCullen.
As an aside to your earlier post, Kamala may well make it past the 20th. I don't know. And another, has the Summer Study happened yet? As always, Thanks for all the hard work you're doing. We continue to need your efforts.
Kamala is NOT socialist and what she "wants" is irrelevant; what is relevant is what her puppet masters want!