Trump just DESTROYED Zelensky right to his face - you are only seeing a piece of the 40 minute meeting and Zelensky was rude and disrespectful the entire time - 7 min. VIDEO

Is the Great Reset Happening Right Now? by Patrick Wood - the content in this presentation by the very reputable Patrick Wood cannot be denied folks - 39 min. VIDEO

Trump’s Gold Card - I think this is very risky. Bad people could send people here that would pass the vetting process in order to do bad things. How feasible is it that we would get even close to the proposed 10 million gold cards?? I know we have a huge debt that needs drastic measures to get it under control but I believe there are other ways if they were really serious. The federal government is bloated. Most of the federal agencies are unconstitutional and should be shut down with the money and responsibility returned to the states. His idea sounds good on paper as long as it has stringent oversight it might work. Like he said we give green cards away like candy and these people ending becoming a liability not an asset. At least the people getting the GOLD card would not be sucking off the American taxpayer. Time will tell. 3 min. VIDEO

Trump administration ends Obama fair housing rule - this was a good move when he did it during his first term and I am very happy to see they ended the program again. Let’s hope it doesn’t ever surface again. ARTICLE

How to Dismantle the Department of Education by Christopher Rufo - Mr. Rufo’s plan to shut down the US Dept. of Education makes a lot of sense. The first step…..student loans……the federal government must get out of the loan business. Today college tuition is so high because there is no competition for students. A good college offering lower tuition will get the students…..and spark competition which will lower tuition. They know they can charge whatever they want and the government will write the check. When competition and the free market are involved you will see tuition come down. Most colleges today have huge amounts of useless courses and degrees. Some Professors make 6 figure salaries for teaching 1 or 2 classes per week. New construction is constant at these colleges and universities. When DOGE looks at waste they should be looking at the waste and fraud that takes place at the colleges and universities. They should also shut down the US Dept. of Labor which is in partnership with the US Dept. of Education. Education is NOT about getting a job. One problem I see with shutting down the DoEd is that states have not been in control of education for decades and most states do not have the expertise to understand what REAL education is all about. School Boards that were once (many years ago) manned by the smartest and brightest in the community are now nothing but paper pushers and rubber stampers doing as they are told. Colleges have been pumping out left wing, WOKE, CRT, DEI teachers for a long time so we certainly cannot depend on the modern day teachers. So moving those block grants back to the states must be done very carefully. Perhaps a state must submit their education plans for approval before they get the grant money (not perfect but better than just a dump and run). I have always felt that states should work together. If there is a states (like MA used to be) at the top of pile in academic achievement other states should look at what is being done in the successful state and duplicate what works for their state. ARTICLE

Biden granted billions to 'green' org whose top execs gave generously to Dems - personally I do not think there is even one agency in our federal government that is not corrupt from the roots up. If Trump really wanted to fix this mess he would get a REAL constitutional expert (many claim they are but there are truly only a handful of REAL constitutional experts……aaah and Mark Levin is not on that list….that have an in depth knowledge of the original intent of our Constitution) to hand him a list of every agency under the authority of the Executive branch that is unconstitutional and shut them down. When dealing with a cancer it must be cut out and irradicated immediately. Taxes….how many people know that we originally were only ever supposed to send enough money to the federal government in order to implement the very limited enumerated legislative powers as written in Art. 1 Sec. 8 and NO clauses throughout the Constitution were never intended to extend legislative authority beside what was in Art. 1 Sec. 8. I wrote a paper explaining the REAL meaning of most of the clauses in the Constitution. ARTICLE

AND here is yet another - DOGE Reveals Top Biden Aide’s Nonprofit Received Millions for Empty Migrant Facility Amid Border Crisis - The DOJ really needs to start filing federal fraud charges against the some people….not only in the Biden administration but people that received these funds knowingly committing fraud - ARTICLE

