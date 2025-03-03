WATCH: Zelensky's studio posts vulgar Trump d*ck reference following his disastrous meeting at White House - ARTICLE/VIDEO (6 min.)

Zelensky showed disrespect to President Trump the moment he left the hotel without a suit. This was not an accident.

'Can't take this nonsense anymore': Trump Cabinet member spills behind-the-scenes details of Zelensky 'meltdown' - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1 min/and full 49 min meeting with Zelensky)

Zelensky Met with Dems Before He Met President Trump - ARTICLE

An estimated 4,500 Substack pages are challenging covid and other “official” narratives; here are the top 137 - My substack made the list - ARTICLE

Review of FOI F23-1799 and BC Public Health’s Handling of COVID-19 Vaccines AEFI – Part 1 - although this article speaks of data from British Columbia you can rest assure the same fraud has taken place in the US and many other countries - Personally I think the devastation in the US was even worse and so was the cover-up that continues to this day. This is why it is good to see what is happening in other countries because Europe generally has much better data than the US. How convenient is that? No data, helps to keep the public in the dark, right? ARTICLE

The Measles Cure We've Ignored - this is a long article so the author posted the salient points first then the exhaustive details below for those of us that like to read the details…..even though I don’t understand a lot of the scientific jargon. ARTICLE

Texas Roundup: ICE Arrests 118 Of The Worst Of The Worst - some people will do anything for money including being a traitor to your country - ARTICLE

