Trump a Wrecking Ball for Climate Change Fraud – Alex Newman - 47 min. VIDEO

Court Suspends Govt's Immunity & Privileges for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - this is great news. Gates is NOT a diplomat and should never have been given diplomatic immunity to begin with. One thing this article does not say…….and that is WHY? Could it be Africa is tired of being Gates guinea pig and sterilizing their women??? ARTICLE

President-Elect Trump Vows to Ban ESG Investments - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Trump Surrounding Himself with Operation Warp Speed Accomplices - the only thing we can hope for is they have changed their tune since the beginning of this nightmare. If not the nightmare will continue - 5 min. VIDEO

Putin Signs Law Banning Adoption of Children to Citizens of Countries Allowing Gender Transition - ARTICLE

WHO, UN, Gates, Wellcome and Rockefeller Foundations move forward despite lack of agreement on a Pandemic Treaty to get poor nations a genomics capacity by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

THANK YOU For CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share