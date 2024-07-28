CrowdStrike-Kamala-Hillary-Obama-Facebook/Leo Hohmann/Childhood Vaccines/Kamala wants "free stuff" for illegals
Sunday July 28, 2024 Truth Bomb
CrowdStrike Returns and the Collapse Begins - if you are not aware of the CrowdStrike global outage then you need to catch up. I have shared information. CrowdStrike servers are in Ukraine (hmmm) and Dominion voting machines use CrowdStrike servers (hmmm). This information is a mind blower. When I clicked on the links I found some interesting information about Kamala Harris (from Aim4Truth.org link) I found the 2 articles below. I also watched the interview. The interview is pretty much the same info as in the article/script - ARTICLE
Lawsuit filed in NY in 2020 proving Kamala is not a natural born citizen
Birth Certificate for Kamala and Constitution of India and Jamaica regarding birth of a child to a citizen of India/Jamaica. In Jamaica if a Jamaican citizen gives birth outside of Jamaica the child is a Jamaican citizen and also the fact that she was born to foreign parents in america she is not and cannot be a NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and therefore she is not eligible to be VP or President.
Former British PM Tony Blair teams up with private tech companies pressuring governments to adopt biometric digital IDs for all humans by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE
Clinical Trials of Childhood Vaccines: No Placebo-Controlled Long-Term Trials - important information - ARTICLE
Kamala gives free stuff to illegals but not for Americans - the working American tax payer funding future Democrat voters - 1 min. VIDEO
Yes they were. I miss their wisdom.
What I wonder now is how many people knew more than they shared with their children for fear that the information would terrify their children and silence didn’t prepare them for the possibility of what appears maybe coming.
Thank you K. Bracken.
Gee, imagine when the US Economy & banking crashes any day soon ($34 Trillion Debt sinkhole) because of printing all this Bidenomic SuperSizeme UNsustainable ILLegal - $100s of billions of welfare- freeFake money - Inflation 911 FireTrap- also crashes?
("the house burned to the ground" - " in one hour"- TU Michael Yon)
How many businesses now, no jobs- bankrupt- abondoned commercial property?(9th grade common sense- do The Math-simple equation)
Imagine the millions! - hungy, homeless, jobless Terrorists- NoMoney- entitled pissed off criminal minds, anger, violence, and chaos BY DESIGN*
I'm just a dumbass - (like KackleBot Harris) Gee, Imagine- *Real- Madd Maxx & Civil War -Grid down- lockdowns- no food- no water- no travel.
*Real- *Blood In The Streets - AGENDA*
aka- Depopulation & Martial Law USA 2024.