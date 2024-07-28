CrowdStrike Returns and the Collapse Begins - if you are not aware of the CrowdStrike global outage then you need to catch up. I have shared information. CrowdStrike servers are in Ukraine (hmmm) and Dominion voting machines use CrowdStrike servers (hmmm). This information is a mind blower. When I clicked on the links I found some interesting information about Kamala Harris (from Aim4Truth.org link) I found the 2 articles below. I also watched the interview. The interview is pretty much the same info as in the article/script - ARTICLE

Lawsuit filed in NY in 2020 proving Kamala is not a natural born citizen

Birth Certificate for Kamala and Constitution of India and Jamaica regarding birth of a child to a citizen of India/Jamaica. In Jamaica if a Jamaican citizen gives birth outside of Jamaica the child is a Jamaican citizen and also the fact that she was born to foreign parents in america she is not and cannot be a NATURAL BORN CITIZEN and therefore she is not eligible to be VP or President.

Former British PM Tony Blair teams up with private tech companies pressuring governments to adopt biometric digital IDs for all humans by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

Clinical Trials of Childhood Vaccines: No Placebo-Controlled Long-Term Trials - important information - ARTICLE

Kamala gives free stuff to illegals but not for Americans - the working American tax payer funding future Democrat voters - 1 min. VIDEO

