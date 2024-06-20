The Highly Anticipated Dr. David Martin Interview On InfoWars Is Out - 1 hr. 40 min. VIDEO

Free Speech at Risk: UN Pushes for Global “Hate Speech” Eradication - in other words they want to stop truth. Who gets to define “hate speech?” This organization and all of its affiliates have no legal jurisdiction in the US and it is about time people set the record straight. IF (and that is a BIG IF) Trump becomes President we need a hard core public demand to get out of the UN - The truth is a wrench in their communist agenda. ARTICLE

Premeditated MASS POISONING: Mercury (Thimerosal) in Vaccines Has Not Been Tested Since 1929 - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos 2 min. & 1 min.)

Louisiana Mandates Ten Commandments In All Public Classrooms - there was a time when this was not controversial and it is time we got back to the foundation of our country - ARTICLE

VIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" News: Our COVID-19 Vaccine Injury paper that was CENSORED & CANCELLED by Lancet has finally passed peer review & will be published! Thanks to TexBritta - 2 min. VIDEO

Dark Historical Roots Of Smallpox And Inoculation Brew, Rebranded as "Vaccines:" Blood, Pus, Chemicals, Multiple Animals, Even Cadaver Particles - ARTICLE

2 good friends of mine (Alice Linahan and Jason Hoyt) I think you will find these workshops informative and helpful - ARTICLE

