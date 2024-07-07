Doctor Scott Atlas Discusses his history with covid and the lies told at the highest levels of the US government. - Dr. Scott Atlas was the only real expert wanting to actually address the issue of COVID instead of making their big pharma pimps happy. Of course because he bucked the team they had to get rid of him. Dr. Atlas went on to advise the Florida Governor and the FL Surgeon General (Dr. Ladapo) because they were interested in the advice of the best. This is a very important interview that highlights the usual suspects were not interested in “the science.” If Kushner and Trump hired this man and wanted him to advise the President WHY did they allow him to be undermined and leave? 1 hr. 30 min. VIDEO

Noor Bin Ladin Advocates for ‘Make America Independent Again’ - Noor Bin Laden and Dave Brat on the Warroom - 2 min. VIDEO

“Who Is THEY?” by Corey Digs - Corey Lynn is one of my favorite researchers and I have followed her for a long time. Her research in impeccable. You could spend a week on this article. ARTICLE

Trump Disavows Heritage 'Project 2025' - A few days ago I shared Project 2025 from Heritage with my subscribers. My dear friend the late Charlotte Iserbyt tried for years to get people to understand that Heritage is paid controlled opposition. I did think some of the stuff that was recommended were needed but Project 2025 did not go far enough. It really didn’t address what REALLY needs to be done. I actually wrote to them but of course I never did get a response. ARTICLE

Undercover Video Exposes Illegal Aliens Admitting to Being Registered to Vote in North Carolina - Just in case you are one of those that believe the 2020 election was not stolen or if you think it won’t happen again in 2024 well take a listen folks - We will not see gangs of illegals at the polls. The left will undergo a massive ballot harvesting campaign and make sure these people vote. We need to put people at every ballot box 24X7 with a camera. The left cannot and has not won an honest election in many years - EVERY adult illegal is being registered to vote. The NGOs are registering them, the social security offices are registering them, whoever they work for is registering them, if they get a drivers license they are being registered to vote. The sad part is no one is telling them in America they are committing fraud if they vote while not a citizen and can go to prison. Believe me the number of illigals registered to vote is much higher than 10%. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos 3 min. and 1 min)

NYC to spend millions on new round of pre-paid debit cards for migrants - handouts NEVER empowered people. Handouts make people lazy and ependent and that is EXACTLY what the left wants and has wanted since the days of Lyndon Johnson. He actually said as long as they give welfare to blacks they will vote Democrat forever. The goal was never to lift people out of poverty but to grow the dependent class - ARTICLE

