Christianity is the West's Immune System by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

San Francisco plans on busing homeless people out of the city - The Mayor of San Francisco doesn't think it is right to expect San Francisco taxpayers to pay for homeless people that come from other places to get benefits but he obviously has no problem with people illegally crossing our border in order to get those same benefits, right? This appears to me they want to move the homeless that come to San Francisco from other US cities/states out so they can provide more benefits for illegals.....after all illegals are their future voting base. So will the Mayor bus the illegals in San Francisco and getting benefits from San Francisco tax payers back to their home country? This is the REAL question the people of San Francisco should be asking their Mayor or better yet demanding he bus/fly the illegals back to their home country. ARTICLE

Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, "Their Time Is Coming to an End - 38 seconds - VIDEO

The United Globalist Nations - Rand’s father Ron Paul fought for years to get the US out of the UN but of course they had to marginalize him and call him a kook. Dr. Ron Paul was no kook and it is a shame he did not get the support from Congress he needed to get out of the UN. Now the UN is meeting to plan OUR future. These unelected bureaucrats that thing they have the right to tell the people of the world how to live. Don’t you see how wrong this is??? ARTICLE

The ‘Food Transition’ Is a War on Food, Farmers and Everybody Worldwide - if we do not end the UN no matter who is elected as President the UN will destroy humanity; which is their plan. Do you really think Bill Gates is going to live with filet mignon and all the best food money can buy?? ARTICLE/VIDEO (16 min.)

Edward Dowd: They Are Playing Us - ARTICLE

