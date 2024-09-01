Excess Deaths/Is Jeff Walz ready to drop the beans on his brother?/
Sunday September 1, 2024 Truth Bomb
42x increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe recorded since COVID Jab was “approved” for Children compared to Pre-Jab levels - ARTICLE
Tim Walz’s Own Brother Considers Joining Forces with Trump, Slams Governor as ‘Unfit to Make Decisions About Your Future’: Report - lets pray he understands that by keeping quiet so as not to get his family involved he puts his family’s future and the future of our country in jeopardy. My fear is the Democrats will offer this guy a ton of money to shut his trap. Everyone seems to have a price these days. Lets hope Jeff Walz is different. ARTICLE
Nicole Shanahan Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS Commercial Ask your doctor about INDEPENDENCE - Latest campaign ad released by Nicole Shanahan (Kennedy’s running mate) for the Trump campaign. This is not only REALLY good but REALLY true - 1 min. 45 secs. VIDEO
Trump: Never Disrespect Your Mother - 1 min. VIDEO
Thousands of Japanese Doctors Rise Up against Bill Gates’ New Covid ‘Replicon Vaccine’ - ARTICLE
...good links Karen, i find that right now i struggle to encompass morbid statistics re the 'shots' without feeling my becoming enraged, and it's impossible to conceive that so many parents, and people are apparently goin along with every aspect of this agenda...these morons are more dangerous than a hefty proportion of the globalists put together, i'm sure in the heavenly echelons they are already somewhat despised... u probably received from LL her stack on Tedros, here it is on the off chance u may have missed it Karen... actually, when i went to copy the link, i at first inadvertently copied the one to her next stack which she already had posted!... https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/tedros-accused-by-ethiopians-of-systematic?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1287362&post_id=148354349&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1uo2p8&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email ...here's a video that takes an age to start... https://www.youtube.com/live/f1EcJLlOyhU?si=_eiBhM-ERDEY9jfT ... click on it if u've time, scroll to 20:00 and see the size of one example of the 'camps' they are building in Ireland...the video starts at about 15:00 and the essence of it's import continues to 30/35:00....treacherous times!...