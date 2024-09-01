42x increase in Excess Deaths among Children in Europe recorded since COVID Jab was “approved” for Children compared to Pre-Jab levels - ARTICLE

Tim Walz’s Own Brother Considers Joining Forces with Trump, Slams Governor as ‘Unfit to Make Decisions About Your Future’: Report - lets pray he understands that by keeping quiet so as not to get his family involved he puts his family’s future and the future of our country in jeopardy. My fear is the Democrats will offer this guy a ton of money to shut his trap. Everyone seems to have a price these days. Lets hope Jeff Walz is different. ARTICLE

Nicole Shanahan Trump Derangement Syndrome TDS Commercial Ask your doctor about INDEPENDENCE - Latest campaign ad released by Nicole Shanahan (Kennedy’s running mate) for the Trump campaign. This is not only REALLY good but REALLY true - 1 min. 45 secs. VIDEO

Trump: Never Disrespect Your Mother - 1 min. VIDEO

Thousands of Japanese Doctors Rise Up against Bill Gates’ New Covid ‘Replicon Vaccine’ - ARTICLE

