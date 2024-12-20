Webinar | Treacherous transition: Team Xi-Biden and Intensifying Threats To America from host Frank Gaffney founder of Committee on the Present Danger China - this presentation is long but it is disclosing information you surely will not hear on the MSM nor on alternative news as well - If you decide to take the time to watch please watch to the very end - 1 hr. 50 min. VIDEO

Why cats are the new pigs – and could spark the next pandemic - better keep your cats close to the vest - I can truly see a day when they not only ban cows, sheep, pigs and chickens but domestic animals too. And not because of H5N1 - The issue is NEVER the issue. ARTICLE

Marco Polo's Report on the Biden Laptop Entered Into Congressional Record - ARTICLE

Bill Gates Isn't the Largest Funder of His Global Vaccine Campaign—American Taxpayers Are - THIS is why 501 c tax exemptions must be ended. It is system that is abused and it is our tax dollars supporting our own demise - ARTICLE

Who is the world's most dangerous terrorist organization? - ARTICLE

