Human Sterilization/Bank of International Settlements (BIS)/Czech COVID shot data/Janet Yellen/Bird Flu/UN Pact of the Future
Tuesday July 30, 2024 Truth Bomb
Human Sterilization: Dr. Ngare Unveils WHO’s ‘Evil’ Involvement in Fertility-Regulating Vaccines - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos 1=2 min., 1=1 hr. 16 min.)
An Introduction to the BIS (Bank of International Settlements) - ARTICLE
A summary of why the Czech Republic data is so devastating to the "safe and effective" narrative - this research is stunning and exposes the threat to humanity by Moderna (Bill Gates/Anthony Fauci’s love child) ARTICLE
Janet Yellen comes clean on seizure of Russian assets: Treasury Secretary admits using economic sanctions to punish other countries is backfiring on U.S. and killing the petro dollar by Leo Hohmann - this woman has always been an idiot but that is what they want…..just an empty suit that takes orders and obeys. They don’t want talented people. ARTICLE
Janet Yellen Calls For $78,000,000,000,000 To Tackle Climate Change - 78 trillion to enslave the entire world using a fake scam of fear and lies. This woman is nuts and totally incompetent - ARTICLE
Latest data on bird flu from CDC and WHO - does this appear to you to be a threat to humanity. Well folks COVID 2.0 is starting. The FDA has already approved EUA for the Bird Flu vaccine. Anyone considering ever taking another vaccine really needs to think twice. ARTICLE
AND HERE WE GO……
Pandemic 2.0 Ready To Go: FDA To Grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA Bird Flu Shots, Just Like What Happened With COVID - ARTICLE
The UN Will Sign the Pact of the Future in 60 Days - they are cramming as much in before the election as they can. This my friends coupled with the Amendmens to the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty (which includes One Health) and a Democrat President will pretty much seal our fate. ARTICLE
DNA Harvesting & Global Sterilization.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/dna-harvesting-and-global-sterilization
Janet Yellen, a pitiful excuse for existenz.
There is nothing in this Bitch which is worthy of being called a human...
In her veins there is no blood.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/quantum-revolution-death-penalty-cef
Take back Authority of yourselves.
Mandatory vaxxination is against Human rights and the AUthority of yourself.
The Illegality of the Government and the Laws we need to save our Souls
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-illegality-of-the-government
And all you need to know about the Bank for International Settlements is that is was founded by Adolf Hitler and Hjilmar Schecht on behalf of the Rothschilds prior to the invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Britain gave Hitler $9-million in gold through the BIS
There is more to the tale of Czechoslovak gold being stolen by Germany than the Bank of England’s embarrassment – the Bank for International Settlements actually financed Hitler’s war machine.
https://nationalpost.com/news/how-six-months-before-the-second-world-war-britain-gave-hitler-9-million-in-gold-that-belonged-to-another-country
All these articles seem to suggest that our collective destiny is predetermined. At first glance, it may seem inevitable. Indeed, these decisions could lead to many losses (of lives). However, author John Leake suggests there is hope. He believes humanity has the capacity to overcome this communist inclination, as depicted here [https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-unhumans-are-coming?].
See also this:
[https://www.thefp.com/p/venezuelans-are-fighting-for-freedom?]