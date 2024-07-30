Human Sterilization: Dr. Ngare Unveils WHO’s ‘Evil’ Involvement in Fertility-Regulating Vaccines - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos 1=2 min., 1=1 hr. 16 min.)

An Introduction to the BIS (Bank of International Settlements) - ARTICLE

A summary of why the Czech Republic data is so devastating to the "safe and effective" narrative - this research is stunning and exposes the threat to humanity by Moderna (Bill Gates/Anthony Fauci’s love child) ARTICLE

Janet Yellen comes clean on seizure of Russian assets: Treasury Secretary admits using economic sanctions to punish other countries is backfiring on U.S. and killing the petro dollar by Leo Hohmann - this woman has always been an idiot but that is what they want…..just an empty suit that takes orders and obeys. They don’t want talented people. ARTICLE

Janet Yellen Calls For $78,000,000,000,000 To Tackle Climate Change - 78 trillion to enslave the entire world using a fake scam of fear and lies. This woman is nuts and totally incompetent - ARTICLE

Latest data on bird flu from CDC and WHO - does this appear to you to be a threat to humanity. Well folks COVID 2.0 is starting. The FDA has already approved EUA for the Bird Flu vaccine. Anyone considering ever taking another vaccine really needs to think twice. ARTICLE

AND HERE WE GO……

Pandemic 2.0 Ready To Go: FDA To Grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA Bird Flu Shots, Just Like What Happened With COVID - ARTICLE

The UN Will Sign the Pact of the Future in 60 Days - they are cramming as much in before the election as they can. This my friends coupled with the Amendmens to the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty (which includes One Health) and a Democrat President will pretty much seal our fate. ARTICLE

