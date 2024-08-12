Illegal to eat/Nanobots/Ashli Babbitt/Immoral is Moral - Evil is Good
Monday August 12, 2024
In CA it is illegal to eat on a train platform - any cop that lowers himself to arrest people for eating on a train platform is on a pure power trip - Oh but in CA you can pee and poop on the street and you can steal from a store up to $950 without getting in trouble……but eat a sandwich on a train platform and you get arrested? VIDEO
Japan Declares State of Emergency After 'Nanobots' Found in 96 Million Citizens - true not true but for me I will never let them put anything in my body but also remember they are trying to put the poison in our food. Fight this at the state level. In TN if any food had mRNA in it the food must be labeled as a pharmaceutical - 16 min. VIDEO
Take note of the words in this bill especially “and for other purposes”. I am sure you are all capable of reading between the lines. This is a typical bill from communist legislators from CA - HR9305
'Outrageous killing': Feds ordered to answer $30 million lawsuit over shooting of Ashli Babbitt - ARTICLE
When Immoral is Moral and Evil is Good - 2 min. 49 secs. VIDEO
This Billionaire Family is Suffocating Rural America - the goal is to destroy farms and force people to eat fake poisoned food that fills the belly but guarantees a short life span - there can be no other explanation as to the world-wide war against farms and farmers - Thanks to AJ C. - 10 min. VIDEO
Under Tim Walz, Something Happened That Never Happened Before. People Packed Up [Out Of Minnesota] with Michele Bachmann; a citizen of Minnesota - Thanks to Be - 12 min. VIDEO
EATING ON THE TRAIN PLATFORM:
I'm looking at this video from two perspectives. If the State passed a law, it may be because they are trying to move the homeless and indigent out of the areas taxpayers need to frequent. OK, then POST A DAMN SIGN!! Don't come down on good citizens like a ton of bricks! Give the regular citizen a fighting chance at obeying your new law....what is this...Pennsylvania??
As for the guy being accosted by the constabularies, SHUT THE HELL UP AND COMPLY! How did "arguing with, and running from, the cops" get into the gene pool of black Americans? If the cop is coming at you with the force of the law, you only inflame the situation by resisting. You have the right to remain silent....use it.
If the cop tells you to do "X" and you bitch him out...get ready for the bracelets!! Don't you watch "Cops" on TV?
As soon as a cop senses "resistance," his training kicks in, and he'll neutralize you as fast as possible!
Now that you're in the cuffs, he has the 'right' to search you. Before that, he could ask to look in your bag and you had the right to RESPECTFULLY refuse. How many times do you see people on "Cops" get pulled over for a rolling stop and they find heroin, firearms, a kidnapped kid, etc., inside the stolen car?? (if this did not happen OFTEN, there would not be a TV show!)
A lot of these "nuisance laws" give cops the legal right to check people out who they used to be able to "profile." So, don't be an ass and make yourself "fit the profile!" Show some respect; he has the Law and the tazer.
Had the guy with the sandwich apologized, said he was unaware, and put his sandwich in his bag, it would have gone much better. If he'd gotten a ticket, he could have argued it with the judge. Arguing with the cops NEVER GOES WELL!! He saw you break a law, and your ignorance of it does not give you the right to fight or flee.
This video can be instructive: a) when a new law is passed, the state must assume responsibility for communicating it!!!! b) When you are respectful and compliant with the cops, you do yourself a favor and things go far easier. If you think your girlfriend's video will work as evidence in your favor, forget it. You were resisting.
Please don't confuse objective analysis with taking sides. Both the State and the Sandwich Guy failed in this scenario. Two wrongs don't make a right. Control the escalation by demonstrating some respect. But, when you automatically run, or fight when a cop walks up, there's gonna be a problem.
The "When immoral is moral..." video is EXCELLENT. Thank you Karen. You rock!!!