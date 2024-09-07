Obama/Biden's Iran deal/Undercover exposes Trump's trial scam/Link between vaccines and autism/Walz another scandal/WEF/Project Mockingbird
Saturday September 7, 2024 Truth Bomb
And you can believe she will have some increases in the death tax as well. I don’t care if you hate Trump if you love your country, if you lover your freedom, if you love your children and grandchildren get out and vote and vote for Trump. It is the best shot we have at this point.
REAL Reason for "Iran Deal": To Pay for the Cover-Up of Obama's Execution SEAL Team Six - I am sharing this story not because I believe it is true but because it is circulating all over the place, AGAIN. BUT this story, and I remember it well, circulated years ago and I followed it very closely but not a dang thing ever happened from this guys supposed iron clad proof. Of course that does not mean his story is not true because we know our government is notorious for cover ups. BUT I just caution people not to get all goosey over this story. Just wait and see if anything comes out of it. I was shocked when I saw this story on X and now in this article. The author of the Substack acknowledging that he covered this story back in 2020. AGAIN, the Falconer came out with this years ago and I watched all the interviews he gave back then. If he really had this information are we to believe he would still be alive?? If memory serves me this guy taught falconry to high ranking Muslims leaders. Lets just wait and see. ARTICLE
HERE is one of the interviews from back then
BREAKING UNDERCOVER: Federal Prosecutor says Trump’s New York Trial is a “perversion of justice” and says it was only brought to “get Trump”. - first 11 minutes video - VIDEO
5 Scientific Findings Explain Link Between Vaccines and Autism — Why Do Health Agencies Ignore Them? - ARTICLE
Walz Subpoenaed for Oversight of $250 Million Fraud Scheme - ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: New Data Prompts Sen. Ron Johnson to Seek Answers on COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths - ARTICLE
World Economic Forum finally tells the truth about Covid: It was a 'test' of our obedience to rapidly forming new world order - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (5 min. and 2 min.)
This verified as true by Barbara Honegger. She was in attendance at the 1981 meeting when Casey made the statement: CIA’s OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” William J. Casey, Director of Central Intelligence [1981 - 1987]
As a former Navy SEAL, the very FIRST thing that coursed through my mind when Team Six was murdered was "payback." That was the payment for Bin Laden, pure and simple.
One of the most important things they trained us to do is NEVER put the men in a situation where many can be taken out with one move. You don't patrol (walk) in a single file. You stay 25 yards apart. You work as a team, but not so physically close that one mine, grenade, sniper, etc., can wipe out your team. You DO NOT put all your men on one chopper!! (those damn things are suicide machines, anyway - you always "spread your treasure").
A chopper pilot knows to avoid flying low over an area that can conceal ground fire. For all we know, he whispered "Allah Akbar" on the way over that mountaintop. There were too many breeches in protocol to support any intelligent explanation for why that massacre was just another fortune of war.
You don't have to be a mental giant to see who is behind the curtain and what they have done. That does not say much for 80% of American citizens who watch the media and fool themselves into believing they are informed. In reality, they cannot find their own butts with both hands.
The treasonous criminals that have gotten us to where we are have been acting with the full faith and support of the ignorant masses...and all our money. They bowl through the halls of our most powerful assemblies with impunity and "authority." I do not envy them when the God they insult judges them!!
"For behold, the day is coming, burning like an oven, when all the arrogant and all evildoers will be stubble. The day that is coming shall set them ablaze, says the Lord of hosts, so that it will leave them neither root nor branch." Malachi 4:1
