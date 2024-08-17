"CANCER" and "VIRUSES" are PARASITES Parasites: Hidden Knowledge That Exposes The Medical Mafia - the more I research this subject the more I am convinced that parasites egg sacks are being diagnosed at tumors. Just using common sense….why are parasitics (FenBen and IVM) curing people of terminal cancers?? We need to not just take the word of the evil medical complex at this point we need to do our own research and use our own common sense. 15 min. VIDEO

Trilaterals over Stockholm - if you have not heard of the Trilateral Commission or heard about it but do not fully understand how dangerous they are please take the time to read this article by an extremely credible source - There is also a 34 minute presentation by the author of this article talking about the UN Pact for the Future - Reading the article and watching his presentation are important - I shared some important information on the UN in my Substack on Wednesday. ARTICLE/VIDEO (34 min.)

This long post was written by a brilliant Veteran who has made gargantuan efforts to read federal documents and put together the dots for us, explaining the plan for our New World Order by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

WHO Declares New Monkeypox Global Emergency - another convenient scamdemic. Big pharma stock took off after the announcement of the moneypox scamdemic. How convenient. Just in time for another election and to pressure countries to give up the sovereignty and sign on to the Pandemic Treaty they could not get passed in May. ARTICLE/VIDEO/PRESS CONFERENCE

CA Law Enforcement Hates Kamala Harris - 1 min. VIDEO

House Opens Investigation Into Tim Walz’s Links To China - I doubt this committee will do anything….they never have but there is no doubt that Walz is in bed with the CCP and has been for years. ARTICLE

