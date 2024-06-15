A recent conversation I had with a lovely lady from Texas that has moved to Tennessee reminded me of something I posted several times in the past. It is an explanation of why some people just will never see what is taking place.

“Let's talk about stupidity versus ignorance for a second, alright? So, I actually have a scientific formula, it took me a couple months where I made a mathematical formula that defines ignorance versus stupidity. So ignorance is curable. It's curable with knowledge and information. Stupidity is not curable. Stupidity means that the person is cognitively incapable of processing that information and following a logical thought process to its conclusion. That's the difference, right? So, are we going to make sense to somebody who's stupid?

And once they get to that point, and at that point can I make a person who's stupid into an ignorant person and educate them? No. I don't even have the desire to do that. My information is for those that want the information that truly want a solution.” Dr. Rashid Buttar (RIP to a hero)

“On Stupidity” - pray for the stupid people because they are going to need prayer. ARTICLE

NIH lab in Montana did cross-species bat experiments with Wuhan coronaviruses before COVID. Senators asked for explanation by Dr. Meryl Nass - If anyone was truly serious about stopping pandemics (which I highly doubt) they would ban ALL gain of function research and shut down all labs around the world that perform these genocidal studies. This work IS THE CAUSE of the devastation. But of course cause devastation is what they really want. It is the Hegelian Dialectic. They cause the problem so they can usher in the solution in order to advance their agenda.- ARTICLE

Last Straw: NIAID Must Be Shut Down - the entire HHS needs to be shut down. the NIH, CDC, FDA all fall under the umbrella of HHS which is an unconstitutional agency. Health is a state issue NOT a federal issue. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives the federal government legislative authority over health. Believe me Trump KNOWS the NIH is corrupt. Michael Savage brought it up in an interview he did with Trump back in 2015. ARTICLE

California Tests Technocracy By Taxing Drivers For Miles Driven - Remember, what happens in CA does not stay in CA - ARTICLE

Obama Seeks 4th Term by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Still think Biden is running the show??? 1 min. VIDEO

