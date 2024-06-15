Stupid v. Ignorant/NIH Lab in Montana/NIAID Must Be Shut Down/Taxing drivers per mile/Obama seeks 4th term/
Saturday June 15, 2024 Truth Bomb
A recent conversation I had with a lovely lady from Texas that has moved to Tennessee reminded me of something I posted several times in the past. It is an explanation of why some people just will never see what is taking place.
“Let's talk about stupidity versus ignorance for a second, alright? So, I actually have a scientific formula, it took me a couple months where I made a mathematical formula that defines ignorance versus stupidity. So ignorance is curable. It's curable with knowledge and information. Stupidity is not curable. Stupidity means that the person is cognitively incapable of processing that information and following a logical thought process to its conclusion. That's the difference, right? So, are we going to make sense to somebody who's stupid?
And once they get to that point, and at that point can I make a person who's stupid into an ignorant person and educate them? No. I don't even have the desire to do that. My information is for those that want the information that truly want a solution.” Dr. Rashid Buttar (RIP to a hero)
“On Stupidity” - pray for the stupid people because they are going to need prayer. ARTICLE
NIH lab in Montana did cross-species bat experiments with Wuhan coronaviruses before COVID. Senators asked for explanation by Dr. Meryl Nass - If anyone was truly serious about stopping pandemics (which I highly doubt) they would ban ALL gain of function research and shut down all labs around the world that perform these genocidal studies. This work IS THE CAUSE of the devastation. But of course cause devastation is what they really want. It is the Hegelian Dialectic. They cause the problem so they can usher in the solution in order to advance their agenda.- ARTICLE
Last Straw: NIAID Must Be Shut Down - the entire HHS needs to be shut down. the NIH, CDC, FDA all fall under the umbrella of HHS which is an unconstitutional agency. Health is a state issue NOT a federal issue. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives the federal government legislative authority over health. Believe me Trump KNOWS the NIH is corrupt. Michael Savage brought it up in an interview he did with Trump back in 2015. ARTICLE
California Tests Technocracy By Taxing Drivers For Miles Driven - Remember, what happens in CA does not stay in CA - ARTICLE
Obama Seeks 4th Term by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Still think Biden is running the show??? 1 min. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
I lived near Tacoma/Seattle for 70 years. The pay per mile thing started maybe 20 years ago and it’s implementation is now imminent for Washington State. It started with offering a slight rate reduction if you would attach a transponder to your vehicle and also let you skip the toll booths at the bottleneck entrance to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Then it expanded to the floating bridges and then to allow paid access to commuter lanes during peak hours on the freeways. Washington hates drivers and intentionally creates massive congestion and bottlenecks by never, and I mean never, completing road construction projects in the heaviest traffic areas. There’s a 20+ year unfinished project on I-5 through the middle of Tacoma. They create congestion and then collect a ransom for bypassing the problem they created. Now they are developing a GPS based system for tracking and charging drivers the minute they pull out of their driveways using variable rates based on the road choice and time of day.
Lex Greene obviously doesn’t follow Emerald Robinson or know anything about the easily rigged voting machines, the millions of fraudulent mail in ballots or that the last election was stolen. He humorously believes the outcome of the Nov 5 election and the outcome of this country is in OUR hands in how we vote. Bless his little heart.