Supreme Court Overturns DOJ's Use of Key J6 Felony Court - Today's decision means Attorney General Merrick Garland and federal judges in Washington wrongfully prosecuted roughly 350 J6ers with the post-Enron felony, - Julie Kelly has been fighting for these political prisoners since right after Biden took office. She is a true hero!!! This ruling will also affect 2 of the felony charges brought against Trump by Garland’s DOJ. Also, Rep. Luna (R-FL) is moving forward with the resolution to have Garland arrested for contempt of court with the full support of the Speaker Johnson. - ARTICLE

Mike Davis: Chevron Overturning Greatly Hinders "The Dangers Of An All-Powerful Federal Government" THIS IS BIG!!! This deference allows Congress to delegate its constitutional legislative authority to bureaucrats in the Executive Branch, many of whom are protected from termination other than for cause. This decision to overturn Chevron has basically neutered the 3-letter agencies. Now Congress and only Congress can make any new interpretation of a law by amending or changing the law. I have attached an update from Mike David (Article 3 Project) covering the last day for the Supreme Court on Friday. This is also a good day for the 10th Amendment and a start to returning the rightful authority back to the states. If Trump becomes President I would love to see him make Mike Davis his Attorney General. He is a take no prisoners kind of guy and would a great choice to bring justice back to our government. 10 min. VIDEO

Chevron Deference Overturned by SCOTUS - ARTICLE

What does Moderna know that Pfizer doesn't? by Sasha Latypova - ARTICLE

UN Predicts MASS FERTILITY PLUMMET in 2030! What do They Have Planned for Us? - ARTICLE

The NIAID is a Repeat Offender - NIH, CDC, FDA, HHS, EPA, DoE, DoEd and many more 3 letter agencies are totally unconstitutional and should be shut down - ARTICLE

‘Climate Change’ Is A $100 Trillion Wealth Transfer From The Poor To The Rich - ARTICLE

Rep. Thomas Massie Announces Heartbreaking Loss of His Wife Rhonda - ARTICLE

