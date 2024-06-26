The Foundations of the American Republic - This presentation is 5 hours long but worth every minute. If you refuse to take the time to watch then you will remain a sheeple led by lies and deceit. People need to understand the created DOES NOT rule over the creator. The final arbiter of the Constitution are the states and the people of the states NOT the federal government and that includes the Supreme Court. The federal government is NOT going to fix the problem. Trump is NOT going to fix the problem because he violates the Constitution just as much as every other Republican and Democrat. I do not believe he does so on purpose but like many Americans he truly has no true understanding of the original intent of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence or the Bill of Rights. The fix comes from the states and the people of the states. That is why I created my organization TN Citizens for State Sovereignty. We will hopefully invoke the rightful remedy here in TN starting in 2025. Take one hour a day and LISTEN to this presentation. I also recommend taking notes. SHARE SHARE SHARE this will everyone you know. After this presentation was over a recent college graduate that was in the audience told Jeff she was so angry that she never learned anything about the Constitution in school or college and she felt it was done on purpose so she and other Americans would not know who truly had the authority in this country and or understand our rights. 5 hrs. VIDEO

Found missing Ukraine War funding in Idaho…a couple of days ago I shared an article about the government of Idaho shutting off water to the farmers. Well here is possibly the real reason they are shutting off the water. 2 min. VIDEO

The Dirty Secret Behind Agenda 21 with G. Edward Griffin - 2 min. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Scientists Raise Alarm over Surging Neurological Deaths Among Young People - the research was done by the company owned by Ed Dowd - ARTICLE

Breaking news: AG of Kansas suing Pfizer! Justice almost here... It's happening...by Sasha Latypova - don’t be naive people and get sucked in by the dog and pony show(s) - Did Kobach or Paxton lie or were they given bad information in order to keep people’s eye off the real issue? ARTICLE

