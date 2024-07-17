TX Ranger Blows Whistle/Widow refuses to call from Biden/Merck fraud/BioNTech/
Wednesday July 17, 2025 Truth Bomb
Texas Rancher Blows Whistle: Food Supply Spiked with mRNA Vaccines - ARTICLE/VIDEO (there are 3 videos….2 very short and 1 long)
Widow Of Firefighter Killed At Trump Rally Refuses Biden’s Call - ARTICLE
‘Highly Confidential’: Former FDA Chief Details Fraud in Merck’s Testing, Marketing of Mumps Vaccine - ARTICLE
Why is BioNTech Expecting Pandemic-Level Vaccine Sales in the Autumn? - give my dose to Biden or Hunter - ARTICLE
Split-Screen Video Shows Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Spotted by Officer 30 MINUTES Before the Shooting - there are also reports that the shooter was stopped 30 minutes before the shooting. The deputy reported him but nothing was done. Only someone with half a brain could not see this was a government hit on Trump - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
I enjoy your posts Karen, but your last comment around having a half brain re:the “government hit” strikes me as falling for exactly the perspective you are being asked (programmed) to believe…there is always more to a story than the blatantly obvious…