UN's Pact for the Future; Summit of the Future coming Sept 20-23 by Dr. Meryl Nass - Boy we have to make sure in 2025 we get out of the UN - there goal since the day they were create was to destroy the US and drive in a one world government headed up by the UN - ARTICLE

ANOTHER ORGANIZATION THE US MUST EXIT: Video: NATO Member States are under the Command of the Pentagon. NATO-Exit. Michel Chossudovsky - The interview may be difficult for some but stick with it. Chossudovsky is no lite weight - ARTICLE/VIDEO (43 min.)

Why NATO Cannot Be (& Never Was) a DEFENSIVE Alliance - ARTICLE

The Future? A Jab Before You’re Born - No mother should take ANYTHING while pregnant. NOTHING. NADA. ZIP. ZERO. - ARTICLE

Please urge US Senators to vote for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Save Act. - please take a minute to send a message to 98 of our US Senators - ARTICLE

"Lady MacBiden" by Dr. Naomi Wolf - very interesting perspective - ARTICLE

Oversight Project Moves Forward With Legal Fight Over Biden - perhaps Heritage didn’t get the memo…..rules and laws do not apply to Democrats - there are possibly more issues than just the 3 states mentioned in this article but unless Biden dies the ballot cannot be changed in the 3 states in the article - Be sure to read the MEMO embedded in the article - ARTICLE

