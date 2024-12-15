Vaccine "Effectiveness" Graphs - it is quite obvious the vaccines highlighted in this article did not end the diseases they were created to end. And this information has been known for a long time but was the public ever told about it? Does you pediatrician understand that the vaccines they are shooting into your children did not cure the disease for which they are being injected? ARTICLE

Why Didn't They Steal It? by Elizabeth Nickson - many down ballot races were obviously stolen by Elizabeth Nickson - ARTICLE

Firm pays half-billion settlement to avoid criminal prosecution for fueling opioid crisis - McKinsey is notoriously corrupt and $650 million to them is a drop in the bucket. So they pay out and no one goes to prison. How sweet is that. And they live another day to do it all over again and they will. To me they are guilty of murder and they get off by writing a check. ARTICLE

The U.S. Congress is The "Conspiracy Theorist" that spread the "medical misinformation" That Vaccines May Cause Autism. very interesting - ARTICLE

GROUND ZERO NORTH CAROLINA - and many people are still sleeping in tents. As I drove to FL from TN several weeks ago I saw tent encampments……people living in tents 2 months after the hurricane while illegals sleep in first class hotels with food and debit cards - Joe Biden should be serving the rest of his miserable life in prison - FEMA is and always has been worthless and needs to be shut down. They are a detriment to rescue missions. When disaster strikes we the people are who picks up the pieces, sends money, drives to locations to help not FEMA - SHUT THEM DOWN - ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min) and an invite to watch the premiere of Ground Zero North Carolina

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

