Experts Share How to Stop Voter Fraud in the 2024 Election with Alex Newman (the election piece is covered within the first 35 min.) VIDEO

Officials in States with Cryptographic Algorithms in Voter Rolls Are Not Taking the Problem Seriously - here is the American Thinker Article that Jerome Corsi mentioned - ARTICLE

Gods Five Stones

How many of you know that ingredients banned in Europe for their toxic effects are used in our US food supply. STOP buying all Kellogg products. VIDEO

Michigan’s Voter Rolls List 8.4M Voters. There Are Fewer Than 8M Voting-Age Residents In The State. - this is only one state we need to worry about. If by some miracle Trump wins the very FIRST thing he and Congress must do is fix the election fraud in this country. I just hope it is not too late. ARTICLE

Todd Bensman: Biden-Harris Admin Cut Deal with Mexico to Hold 400k Illegals in ‘Gaza Strip of Immigration’ Near Guatemala Until After Election to Temporarily Lower Border Crossings into U.S. - ARTICLE

So now folks from the UK are coming to the US to campaign for Kamala Harris - does anyone have an issue with this? This is foreign interference in US elections and if they were coming here to campaign for Trump this would be non-stop news - TWITTER

Labour Party MP Door-Knocked for Kamala Harris in New Hampshire as Comms Director Campaigned in Nevada - And for another source of this foreign interference in our elections which is against the law…..more proof that the Democrats are lawless - ARTICLE

Kamala, the internet never forgets…..that is why the Democrats want to silence our GOD given right to free speech. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

